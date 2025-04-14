Deadly Russian Missile Attack Kills 34 in Ukraine’s Sumy, Over 117 Injured

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly condemned a deadly Russian missile strike on Sumy that killed at least 34 people and injured more than 117. Two ballistic missiles hit the city center on Palm Sunday, with the first hitting a university building and the second exploding above a busy street.

Zelenskyy called the attackers “filthy scum” and urged the international community to take strong and decisive action to stop such violence. This is the second major civilian attack in just over a week—coming shortly after the April 4 strike on his hometown Kryvyi Rih, which killed 20 people, including nine children.

The strike came just a day after both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaking a tentative U.S.-brokered pause on attacks targeting energy infrastructure—highlighting the difficulties in finding a resolution to the ongoing war.