Videos
Published Apr 6, 2024 at 7:38 PM IST
Food, aid air dropped into Gaza via parachutes
Aid was parachuted into the Gaza Strip as Israeli continued its attacks on the territory. The United States and its allies continued to airdrop humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians in the isolated northern part of Gaza Strip, where the United Nations and aid groups say famine is imminent.
Aid was parachuted into the Gaza Strip as Israeli continued its attacks on the territory. The United States and its allies continued to airdrop humanitarian aid to starving Palestinians in the isolated northern part of Gaza Strip, where the United Nations and aid groups say famine is imminent.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.