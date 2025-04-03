How Did Global Leaders Respond to Donald Trump's 'Reciprocal' Tariffs?

US President Donald Trump declared that India would be subject to a massive 26% "reciprocal tariff." Trump said that the tariffs are "kind reciprocal" while imposing a slew of reciprocal duties on the countries that are America's trading partners worldwide. During his "Liberation Day" speech from Rose Garden, Trump said that the action will restore America's "wealth." The US will apply a 34 percent discounted tariff on Beijing, Trump said, adding that China levies 67 percent tariffs on the US. He said that a staggering 20% would be levied to the EU. "We are going to charge Vietnam 60%, but they charge us 90%," he stated.