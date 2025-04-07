sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 7, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

Hamas Fires 10 Rockets at Southern Israel; One Injured, Gaza Evacuation Ordered

Hamas fired 10 rockets at southern Israel, the biggest attack in recent months. One of the rockets hit Ashkelon, injuring a civilian and damaging several buildings. In response, Israel launched airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 39 people in Gaza.

The rockets were launched from Deir al-Balah, an area where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) later issued a final evacuation warning and carried out drone strikes. This latest violence comes after a fragile ceasefire broke down, with both sides blaming each other.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz said military action against Hamas would be intensified in the coming days.
 

