Published Apr 25, 2024 at 4:04 PM IST
Hamas would lay down weapons on one condition, says official
A top Hamas political official told The Associated Press the Islamic militant group is willing to agree to a truce of five years or more with Israel and that it would lay down its weapons and convert into a political party if an independent Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders. The comments by Khalil al-Hayya in an interview Wednesday came amid a stalemate in months of cease-fire talks. The suggestion that Hamas would disarm appeared to be a significant concession by the militant group officially committed to Israel’s destruction. It is unlikely Israel would consider such a scenario.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
