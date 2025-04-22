Pete Hegseth Rejects Yemen Leak Claims as Trump Voices Support for Defense Secretary

President Donald Trump continues to support Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid growing accusations that he shared classified military details in an unprotected Signal group chat. The chat allegedly involved his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, sparking major national security concerns. Hegseth has denied any misconduct, asserting that the allegations are driven by politics. The White House has reiterated its backing of Hegseth, while the Pentagon has removed multiple officials connected to the leak investigation. Separately, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz took responsibility for another group chat that inadvertently included a journalist.