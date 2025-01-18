sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ RG Kar Verdict | Saif Ali Khan | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | TikTok | H-1B Visa | 90-Hour Work Week | BJP Manifesto | Maha Kumbh |
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Challenges Lie Ahead for Israel As Hostages Set to Return from Gaza | All You Need To Know
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST

VIDEO: Challenges Lie Ahead for Israel As Hostages Set to Return from Gaza | All You Need To Know

Israel's security cabinet approved a ceasefire-hostage release deal with Hamas, set to begin in phases. Hamas will release 33 hostages, including women and children, over six weeks. Tensions remain high as National Security Minister Ben-Gvir threatened to quit the government, calling the deal a "disaster." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that Israel would not allow Hamas to retain control of Gaza post-war. Meanwhile, over 100 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during Israeli airstrikes following the deal's announcement, according to Palestinian officials.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share