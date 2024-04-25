×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 25, 2024 at 9:29 PM IST

India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse

India has strongly rejected a US State Department report on Human Rights in India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the report was deeply biased and reflected a poor understanding of India. "We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same," he said.

Published April 25th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.

Big court day for Trump

an hour ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India rejects US report

2 hours ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal visits Puri

2 hours ago
manish kashyap join bjp

Manish Kashyap joins BJP

2 hours ago
Heeramandi Screening

Stars At Heeramandi Event

5 hours ago
After Mexico, India Becomes Largest Source Country For New Citizens in US, Reveals Data

Mexican Police

7 hours ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Hamas surrender

7 hours ago
Delhi Police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Thursday morning about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives

Vendor Stabbed To Death

7 hours ago
Turmoil Sweeps Across US Universities As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick Into Higher Gear

US Universities In Chaos

a day ago
Sam Pitroda on Ram Mandir

Wealth redistribution row

2 days ago
Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav exclusive

2 days ago
5 migrants dead

5 migrants dead

2 days ago
Dubai Flood

China Floods

2 days ago
Asaduddin Owaisi on the target of Madhavi Lata

Madhavi Latha Interview

3 days ago
Seven killed, 23 injured in car racing in Sri Lanka

Race Car Accident

3 days ago
Bock Printing Technique

Art Of Block Printing

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videosan hour ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos2 hours ago
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal visits Puri, seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath
Videos2 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

Former US President Donald Trump is facing an unprecedented hush money criminal trial in a New York court.
03:05
Critical day for Donald Trump in hush money trial & before Supreme Court
Videosan hour ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
05:19
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
Videos2 hours ago
Saina Nehwal
03:08
Saina Nehwal visits Puri, seeks blessings of Lord Jagannath
Videos2 hours ago
manish kashyap join bjp
03:16
My mother asked me to...: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP
Videos2 hours ago
Heeramandi Screening
04:46
Heeramandi Screening: Alia, Aditi, Kriti-Pulkit Arrive In Style
Videos5 hours ago
After Mexico, India Becomes Largest Source Country For New Citizens in US, Reveals Data
03:45
Mexican Police Investigate A Man As A Possible Serial Killer
Videos7 hours ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.
06:48
Hamas would lay down weapons on one condition, says official
Videos7 hours ago
Delhi Police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Thursday morning about an attack on an ice cream vendor with knives
03:11
Ice Cream Vendor Stabbed To Death Near India Gate In Delhi
Videos7 hours ago
Turmoil Sweeps Across US Universities As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick Into Higher Gear
04:12
Turmoil Across US As Pro-Palestinian Protests By Students Kick In
Videosa day ago
Sam Pitroda on Ram Mandir
03:07
Congress’ Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification Over ‘Wealth Redistribution’
Videos2 days ago
Kuldeep Yadav
05:23
Kuldeep Yadav talks on Pant's Captaincy, Delhi Capitals IPL performance
Videos2 days ago
5 migrants dead
03:05
Five Migrants Die While Crossing The Busy English Channel
Videos2 days ago
Dubai Flood
03:28
Deadly Floods In Southern China, Guangdong Province Kill At Least 4
Videos2 days ago
Asaduddin Owaisi on the target of Madhavi Lata
20:44
Exclusive / Madhavi Latha speaks to Arnab on controversies, challenging Owaisi
Videos3 days ago
Seven killed, 23 injured in car racing in Sri Lanka
03:00
Race Car In Sri Lanka Veers Off Track & Rams Into Crowd
Videos3 days ago
Bock Printing Technique
03:06
From India, With Love: All About The Art Of Block Printing
Videos3 days ago
IIT B
27:08
IIT B Wash U Executive MBA Prog.
Videos3 days ago
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, killing at least 17 people
03:04
Seven people died due to floods in Kazakhstan
Videos3 days ago
World Celebrates Mother Nature
00:00
World Comes Together To Celebrate Earth Day
Videos3 days ago
Allu Arjun
03:06
Allu Arjun's Fake Video Endorsing A Political Party Goes Viral
Videos4 days ago
Delhi Crime
03:46
Two children found dead in locked house in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area
Videos5 days ago
iraq
03:00
Iran-linked fighters 'attack' Israeli city after strike on Iraq base
Videos5 days ago
Iran Crown Prince Exclusive Interview with Arnab Goswami
47:59
Nation Wants To Know / Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi speaks to Arnab on Iran vs Israel
Videos5 days ago
Surbhi Jain
03:20
Fashion Influencer Surbhi Jain Succumbs To Ovarian Cancer At 30
Videos5 days ago
Whatsapp logo