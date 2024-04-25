Videos
Published Apr 25, 2024 at 9:29 PM IST
India rejects 'deeply biased' US report on human rights abuse
India has strongly rejected a US State Department report on Human Rights in India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the report was deeply biased and reflected a poor understanding of India. "We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same," he said.
India has strongly rejected a US State Department report on Human Rights in India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the report was deeply biased and reflected a poor understanding of India. "We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same," he said.
Published April 25th, 2024 at 21:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.