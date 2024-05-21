Published May 20, 2024 at 12:07 AM IST
Mossad connection? Foreign affairs experts on conspiracy theories
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.
