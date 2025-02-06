VIDEO: After US, Israel Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, Accuses It of Funding Hamas

A day after US President Donald Trump announced America's withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, said on Wednesday that Israel would also join the US in its decision not to participate in the UNHRC. Sa'ar expressed Israel's support for Trump's decision, calling it a step in the right direction. In a post on X on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister said, "Israel welcomes President Trump's decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC."