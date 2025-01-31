VIDEO: Kash Patel's Explosive Senate Hearing: Top 5 Fiery Moments & Heated Exchanges

Indian American Kash Patel told lawmakers that he has been subjected to racism while growing up as an individual. “Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don’t want to get into those details with my family here,” Patel, 44, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the FBI Director. If confirmed, he would be the first Hindu and Indian American to be FBI Director. Patel was responding to a question from Senator Lindsey Graham if he has ever been subject to racism as an individual. “If you look at the record from January 6th, where I testified before that committee, because of my personal information being released by the Congress, I was subjected to a direct and significant threat on my life. And I put that information in the record. I had to move,” he said. “I was called a detestable -- and I’ll apologise if I don’t get it all right, but it’s in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That’s what was sent to me. That’s just the piece of it, but that’s nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day,” Patel said.