sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sambhal Riots | Los Angeles Wildfires | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire | Yogi Speaks To Arnab | Tirupati Temple Stampede | Maha Kumbh | Sam Altman | HMPV |
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Designates October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'
Published Jan 9, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

VIDEO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Designates October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially designated October as "Hindu Heritage Month" in recognition of the significant contributions of the Hindu community to the state's cultural, social, and economic fabric. This declaration highlights the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering understanding among various cultures and religions. The month will be marked by events and activities aimed at promoting Hindu culture and values in Ohio.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share