Published Jan 9, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
VIDEO: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Designates October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially designated October as "Hindu Heritage Month" in recognition of the significant contributions of the Hindu community to the state's cultural, social, and economic fabric. This declaration highlights the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering understanding among various cultures and religions. The month will be marked by events and activities aimed at promoting Hindu culture and values in Ohio.