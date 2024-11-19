Post US Presidential Elections PM Modi Interacts With Joe Biden At G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief yet meaningful interaction with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This marks their first engagement following the U.S. presidential elections. The meeting underscored the ongoing commitment between the two leaders to deepen India-U.S. relations and collaborate on pressing global issues. The exchange, though short, reaffirms the strong diplomatic ties and shared vision for a more cooperative and interconnected world.&nbsp;&nbsp;