VIDEO: After France Visit , PM Modi To Head To U.S. To Meet President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day working visit to the United States following his trip to France, where he will hold discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. This visit holds significant geopolitical and economic importance, as it comes at a time when Donald Trump has assumed the presidency for a second term and the United States has imposed tariffs on key trade partners, including India. The meeting between the two leaders is expected to focus on bilateral trade, strategic partnerships, and global economic challenges. Stay tuned as we bring you comprehensive reports and in-depth coverage directly from the United States.