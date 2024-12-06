sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive | Congress Cash Controversy | Revanth Reddy | Farmers' Protest | Sheikh Hasina vs Yunus |
News / Videos / Global News / NASA Offers $20,000 For Best Rescue Plan To Save Stranded Astronauts Like Sunita Williams
Published Dec 6, 2024 at 12:44 PM IST

NASA Offers $20,000 For Best Rescue Plan To Save Stranded Astronauts Like Sunita Williams

NASA has launched a groundbreaking challenge, offering a $20,000 prize for the best rescue plans to save stranded astronauts during deep space missions. Inspired by real-life challenges faced by astronauts like Sunita Williams, the initiative invites engineers, innovators, and space enthusiasts worldwide to design efficient and reliable systems for emergency recoveries in space. With the stakes higher than ever as humanity pushes deeper into the cosmos, NASA is seeking cutting-edge solutions to ensure the safety of its astronauts

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share