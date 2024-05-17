NATO Chief Reacts To Slovakia PM Robert Fico Being Shot

An attempt on the life of Slovakia PM Robert Fico on May 15, has left the world in shock. A suspect has been detained though there is no news, thus far, of possible motives. Even as the Slovakian leader continues to receive treatment for his wounds, reactions have poured in from across the globe, condemning the attack and wishing Fico a swift recovery. NATO Secy Gen Jens Stoltenberg on May 16 said he was ‘shocked and appalled by the shooting’.



