Published Feb 7, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST

VIDEO: Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls Trump’s Gaza Plan a ‘Turning Point’ for Israel’s Future

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls his meeting with US President Donald Trump a "turning point" for Israel's future. He discusses Trump's Gaza plan, the need to eliminate Hamas, and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Netanyahu highlights strong support from top US officials, including Vice President, National Security Advisor, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. He also shares how US lawmakers—both Republicans and Democrats—stand with Israel. Watch as he reflects on Israel’s strength, its people, and the historic fight for its homeland.

