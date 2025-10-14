Republic World
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Gaza Summit: Netanyahu Honors Israeli Soldiers’ Courage, Pays Tribute to War Heroes
Published Oct 14, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
Gaza Summit: Netanyahu Honors Israeli Soldiers’ Courage, Pays Tribute to War Heroes

On October 14, 2025, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an emotional address in the Knesset, paying tribute to Ari Spitz — an American-Israeli IDF soldier who survived a devastating 2024 bomb blast during anti-Hamas operations. His recovery became a symbol of Israel’s resilience. With US President Donald Trump in attendance, Netanyahu also honoured Sabine Taasa, a survivor of the October 7 massacre who lost her husband and son in Gaza. Her story of courage and advocacy stood as a reminder of Israel’s enduring spirit amid continuing ceasefire uncertainties.

