Published Feb 17, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
VIDEO: Netanyahu Warns Hamas “The Gates Of Hell Will Surely Open” If All Hostages Aren’t Released
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first trip to Israel, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning to discuss urgent developments in the region. In a series of pointed remarks, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating that if all hostages are not released, “The Gates of Hell will surely open.” In a further indication of the administration's resolve to combat regional dangers, he said that Israel is ready to "finish the job" against Iran.