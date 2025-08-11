Operation Sindoor: India Wipes Out Pakistan’s Crucial Military Assets | Explained

Explore Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military action that destroyed Pakistan’s vital defence infrastructure and shifted the regional power balance. This in-depth explainer covers how India’s forces, with pinpoint precision, took down a China-Pak-US-built tracker system, severely weakening Pakistan’s military strength. Featuring insights from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF Chief ACM AP Singh, it details the calculated strikes on key terror hubs and airbases like Nur Khan and Sargodha. Discover why this mission is hailed as India’s boldest operation since 1971 and how it impacts South Asian security.