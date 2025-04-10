Pakistan Labels Tahawwur Rana as ‘Canadian,’ Distances Itself Ahead of His Extradition

Tahawwur Rana: After the U.S. Supreme Court approved Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Pakistan has officially distanced itself from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack co-accused. Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, is expected to stand trial in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 attacks that claimed over 160 lives. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated, “Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for more than 20 years. His Canadian citizenship is well established.” The statement was issued as Rana’s extradition flight approaches Delhi, where he will be transferred to Indian custody and charged under anti-terrorism laws.