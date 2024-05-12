Amid the Lok Sabha Polls in India, voices to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has grown louder. Time and again, India has remained resolute, calling entire Jammu and Kashmir including PoK as part of India. Meanwhile, anti-Pak protests in several regions of Pakistan’s illegally occupied Kashmir have rocked the neighbor. People in the region, particularly the younger generation, have confronted Pakistani forces on the streets. Clashes have also ensued between security personnel and protesters in Muzaffarabad, Dadyal, Mirpur, and other parts of PoK. Amid the unrest, Political Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza appealed to India to focus on PoJK as the situation is getting out of hand there. Taking a step ahead, he said that India must not follow the footsteps of previous regimes by ignoring PoJK. Earlier on April 04, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance and said “we will never accept that PoK is not an integral part of India”

