×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 12, 2024 at 3:41 PM IST

Activist Appeals India To Liberate The Illegally Occupied Kashmir

Amid the Lok Sabha Polls in India, voices to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has grown louder. Time and again, India has remained resolute, calling entire Jammu and Kashmir including PoK as part of India. Meanwhile, anti-Pak protests in several regions of Pakistan’s illegally occupied Kashmir have rocked the neighbor. People in the region, particularly the younger generation, have confronted Pakistani forces on the streets. Clashes have also ensued between security personnel and protesters in Muzaffarabad, Dadyal, Mirpur, and other parts of PoK. Amid the unrest, Political Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza appealed to India to focus on PoJK as the situation is getting out of hand there. Taking a step ahead, he said that India must not follow the footsteps of previous regimes by ignoring PoJK. Earlier on April 04, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance and said “we will never accept that PoK is not an integral part of India” 
 

Published May 12th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Spotted On Walls Of Two Metro Station In Delhi

Videos3 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

3 hours ago
anurag thakur

Anurag Thakur

5 hours ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

5 hours ago
Pakistan Police

PoK Activist's Appeal

7 hours ago
Russian Su-34 Fighter-bomber Aircraft Drop Glide Bombs; Ukraine Suffering Persists | Details

Ukraine Plight Persist

8 hours ago
Palestinians Flee Rafah

Palestinians Flee Rafah

a day ago
Ukrainian emergency services responding to the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Russian attacks Kharkiv

a day ago
Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi to retire at 75?

a day ago
Yogi, Shah attend Ganga Aarti, drone show in Varanasi

Shah, Yogi in Varanasi

a day ago
pm modi

PM Modi And Arnab

a day ago
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane Explains Why Aatmanirbharta Is The ‘Most Important’ For India

Why Aatmanirbharta?

2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail

2 days ago
Shamika Ravi

Minority in danger?

3 days ago
PM Modi interview with Arnab on Nation Wants to Know on Friday

PM Modi And Arnab

3 days ago
PM Modi and Arnab

PM Modi And Arnab

3 days ago
Seven barbers shot down in Baluchistan, Is BLA behind it?

Barbers killed in Pak

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Spotted On Walls Of Two Metro Station In Delhi
Videos3 hours ago
anurag thakur
Anurag Thakur Shows Mirror To Arvind Kejriwal
Videos5 hours ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP MLAs, Alleges Political Conspiracy
Videos5 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy, Dirty Lane Near Embassy In Viral Video
03:40
This Is What Happened After Danish Envoy Flagged Trashy Delhi Lane
Videos4 days ago
From Kiren Rijiju to Temjen Imna, Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
00:00
Politicos From North East Slam Pitroda For Racist Slur
Videos4 days ago
Will US stop backing Israel?
03:30
Will US stop backing Israel as Biden warns?
Videos4 days ago
The collapse of the dam in western Kenya led to a major road being blocked.
03:51
Kenya Declares Public Holiday To Mourn Flood Victims
Videos4 days ago
Sam Pitroda
05:39
Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy Yet Again With Racist Comments
Videos4 days ago
JDS Workers Stage Protest Against Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar For 'Scripting' Prajwal Revanna Case
00:00
Jd(S) Workers Stage Protest Against Shivakumar
Videos4 days ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched
04:39
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Spotted On Walls Of Two Metro Station In Delhi
Videos3 hours ago
anurag thakur
05:24
Anurag Thakur Shows Mirror To Arvind Kejriwal
Videos5 hours ago
delhi cm arvind kejriwal
04:36
Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP MLAs, Alleges Political Conspiracy
Videos5 hours ago
Pakistan Police
04:00
Activist Appeals India To Liberate The Illegally Occupied Kashmir
Videos7 hours ago
Russian Su-34 Fighter-bomber Aircraft Drop Glide Bombs; Ukraine Suffering Persists | Details
04:05
Russian Su-34 Fighter-bomber Aircraft Drop Glide Bombs
Videos8 hours ago
Palestinians Flee Rafah
00:00
Palestinians Preparing To Flee Rafah As Shelling And Rockets Continue
Videosa day ago
Ukrainian emergency services responding to the aftermath of the Russian attack.
04:38
Russian offensive in Kharkiv: Moscow says it has taken 5 villages
Videosa day ago
Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal
04:52
PM Modi to retire at 75? Amit Shah replies to Arvind Kejriwal
Videosa day ago
Yogi, Shah attend Ganga Aarti, drone show in Varanasi
03:14
Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath attend Ganga Aarti, drone show in Varanasi
Videosa day ago
pm modi
01:30:46
PM Modi And Arnab: Nation's Most Watched Interview Of 2024
Videosa day ago
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane Explains Why Aatmanirbharta Is The ‘Most Important’ For India
04:57
Defence Secretary Aramane Explains Importance Of Aatmanirbharta
Videos2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail
03:09
Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in Delhi liquorgate scam | Breaking
Videos2 days ago
Shamika Ravi
09:10
Shamika Ravi deflates 'Muslims in danger' narrative on Arnab's Debate
Videos3 days ago
PM Modi interview with Arnab on Nation Wants to Know on Friday
04:23
PM Modi And Arnab: First glimpse of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos3 days ago
PM Modi and Arnab
08:04
PM Modi And Arnab: A snippet of Nation's Most Awaited Interaction
Videos3 days ago
Seven barbers shot down in Baluchistan, Is BLA behind it?
04:31
Seven barbers gunned down while sleeping in Pakistan
Videos3 days ago
Sam Pitroda & CM Yogi
07:32
CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Out 'Dangerous Mindset’ Of Cong, Seeks Apology
Videos3 days ago
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024.
04:49
WHO Chief Tedros Expresses Concern Over Israel’s Activities In Rafah
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo