Published May 16, 2024 at 11:53 AM IST
People Gather In Lisbon In Solidarity With Palestinians On Nakba Day
Around one hundred people gathered in Lisbon for a candlelight vigil in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Around the world, Palestinians are marking 76 years of their mass expulsion from what is today Israel. The Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” refers to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what today is Israel before and during the war surrounding its creation in 1948.
Around one hundred people gathered in Lisbon for a candlelight vigil in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Around the world, Palestinians are marking 76 years of their mass expulsion from what is today Israel. The Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” refers to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what today is Israel before and during the war surrounding its creation in 1948.