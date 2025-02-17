VIDEO: 'Stop Assuming China Is Enemy': Sam Pitroda Bats For Beijing, Plays Down Threat

The Indian Overseas Congress Chairman, Sam Pitroda, has drawn harsh criticism for downplaying China's danger. In a recent statement, Pitroda dismissed the ongoing India-China tensions, claiming they are "blown out of proportion" and suggesting that India’s approach has been unnecessarily "confrontational." Such comments, at a time when China’s aggressive actions along the border are causing serious security concerns, have drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). Pitroda’s comments came in the context of a discussion about the strained relationship between India and China. He remarked, "I don’t understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US has a tendency to define an enemy.