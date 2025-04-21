Pope Francis Passes Away at 88 - A Look Back at His Meeting with PM Modi in Vatican City

Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Easter Monday. He breathed his last at Casa Santa Marta after a long illness.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, made the official announcement, saying:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

As the world mourns the loss of a deeply compassionate and widely respected spiritual leader, many are remembering key moments from his papacy — including his warm meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican in 2021. The two leaders shared a meaningful conversation on global peace, climate change, and interfaith harmony.

