Published May 20, 2024 at 12:01 AM IST
President Raisi death: Iran military releases footage from crash site
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest. Iran's military released footage from crash site of President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter. The footage showed army commandos near helicopter debris on the ground. Earlier, pictures showed rescue team searching for wreckage of helicopter and carrying the bodies of victims.
