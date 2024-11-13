Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Bag Top Roles In Trump 2.0, To Lead Department Of Government Efficiency

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency ("DOGE"). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the "Save America" Movement," Trump said in the statement. The president-elect further in the statement said that the ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ will provide advice and guidance from outside of government and will partner with the White House and Office of Management to drive structural reforms. "It will become, potentially, "The Manhattan Project" of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of "DOGE" for a very long time. To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management &amp; Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," it added.