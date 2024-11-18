Russia Uses Its Most Advanced Weapon - Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles - In Massive Attack On Ukraine

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy grid, targeting power plants and infrastructure. Around 120 missiles and 90 drones were fired, including advanced weapons like 8 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Zircon cruise missiles. Over 140 sites in Ukraine were hit, with 5 reported fatalities. Ukrainian forces downed 144 targets, including 102 missiles and 42 drones. The Russian strikes, involving strategic bombers and fighter jets, risk leaving millions without power. President Zelenskyy condemned the attack, highlighting the severe impact on Ukraine's energy security.&nbsp;