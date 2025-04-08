Russia-Ukraine War: Victims Recall the Horror of Russia’s Deadly Strike, 'Mom Wanted To Run & Shout'

Russia-Ukraine War: A devastating Russian missile strike has hit Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The attack killed 20 people, including nine children, and left dozens injured, marking one of the deadliest assaults on civilians since the war began. Grieving families mourn their loss as global outrage intensifies. At the same time, intense battles continue on the front lines. Russia claims fresh territorial advances, while Ukraine maintains that its forces are standing firm. As the conflict enters its third year, the tragic toll on human lives becomes even more evident.