VIDEO: Mob Sets Sheikh Hasina's Ancestral Home On Fire, Aims To Eliminate 'Mujibism' | Bangladesh Unrest

In a shocking incident, a violent mob vandalized and set on fire the memorial and residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka. The attack took place while his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was delivering a live online address. The protesters, demanding a ban on the ruling Awami League, stormed the premises, causing extensive damage. The historic site, deeply significant to Bangladesh’s independence movement, was engulfed in flames as chaos unfolded. The violent demonstration underscores the growing unrest in the country, raising concerns about political stability. Authorities are investigating the attack, and security measures have been heightened to prevent further escalation.