VIDEO: South Korea Plane Crash, Jeju Air CEO Bows In Apology After Tragedy Compromised 177 Lives

South Korea Plane Crash: Jeju Air’s CEO, Kim E-bae, expressed deep apologies after one of the airline’s Boeing 737-800 passenger planes crashed and burst into flames at Muan Airport, South Korea, on Sunday, 29 December. The tragic accident claimed the lives of at least 177 people, making it one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea’s aviation history. Two crew members were rescued from the wreckage. At a news conference in Gimpo, Kim E-bae offered a “sincere apology and condolences to those who have lost their lives in the accident and their families.” Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash, which has left the nation in mourning.