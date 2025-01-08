VIDEO: What's The Situation At Tripura Border? Maj Gen AJB Jaini (Retd) Gives First-hand Report | BSF

The India-Bangladesh border at Sukdebpur in Malda district continues to witness heightened tensions over the installation of barbed wire fencing. The issue escalated just about 48 hours ago when the Border Guard Bangladesh objected to the work carried out by the CPWD with assistance from the Border Security Force. Yesterday, we brought you visuals of a confrontation between locals of both the sides, which temporarily halted the fencing work. Today, we bring you new visuals of responses from locals who have taken charge. In a show of solidarity, residents of Sukdebpur have actively supported the BSF, taking turns to guard the border area overnight. Their demand is clear - the fencing work must be completed to ensure safety and security.