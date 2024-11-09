Iran Plans Trump’s Assassination, Afghan National Fails To Meet Deadline, Say Reports

A failed assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump , allegedly orchestrated by Iran. The plot, masterminded by an Afghan national, was uncovered just before its execution. The Afghan suspect, whose name remains under wraps, reportedly missed a critical deadline, resulting in the foiled plan. Authorities have revealed chilling details about the assassination attempt, with the suspect having ties to Iranian operatives. This shocking revelation highlights the continued tensions between the U.S. and Iran, with global security experts raising alarms about the lengths to which Iran is willing to go