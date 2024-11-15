After India, Trump's America Concerned About Canada Turning into Terror Haven

U.S joins India in raising concerns over canada becoming a terror haven. Security Concerns Over Canada's Borders Are Growing, With Both The Us And India Fearing That Terrorists Could Exploit Gaps To Enter Their Territories. Tom Homan, former acting director of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), highlighted the risk of the ill-guarded canada-us border being used as a "gateway" for terrorists. Homan criticised the canadian government for not prioritizing border security, which he said has been a vulnerability for over a decade. India, Too, Has Raised Alarms About Canada's Border Security, Particularly In Relation To Khalistani Terrorists Who Have Found Refuge In Canada. India Accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Of Being Lenient Toward These Extremists, Which India Believes Undermines Its Security.