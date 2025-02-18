Published Feb 18, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST
VIDEO: Donald Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariffs, Says, 'Tariffs To Address Unfair Trade Practices'
The US would impose reciprocal tariffs, charging other nations the same levies they impose on American goods, according to US President Donald Trump's new trade strategy, which is centered on fairness and reciprocity. Trump underlined that this strategy will encourage other nations to lower or do away with tariffs on the US while addressing unfair trade practices such as non-monetary barriers, subsidies, and VAT systems.