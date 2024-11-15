Donald Trump Explains Reasons For Cabinet Picks: Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk | FULL SPEECH

President-elect Donald Trump delivers a powerful keynote address at the prestigious Americans for Prosperity Gala held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The event brings together influential conservative leaders, donors, and supporters as Trump outlines his vision for the future of America, focusing on economic growth, tax reform, and the importance of free markets. Trump highlights key issues that resonate with his base, emphasizing lower taxes, deregulation, and policies aimed at empowering American businesses. His speech also underscores the critical need for strong leadership to ensure national prosperity and security. The gala serves as a platform for Trump to energize his supporters and reaffirm his commitment to conservative values, while also raising funds for the Americans for Prosperity network, a leading political advocacy group championing free-market principles. Watch this event to hear Trump’s bold policy proposals and his call for continued grassroots support as he prepares for his upcoming term in office.