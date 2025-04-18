Trump Halts Israeli Strike on Iran, Urges Diplomacy Instead: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly stopped Israel from launching a planned military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, encouraging diplomatic efforts instead. According to a New York Times report, Israel was preparing for an operation as early as May, expecting backing from Washington. But Trump advised Tel Aviv to delay any action and explore renewed negotiations with Tehran.

The move came after internal discussions within the U.S. administration, with concerns about a possible escalation in the region. While Trump chose diplomacy for now, he hasn’t ruled out military action if talks with Iran don’t succeed. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other senior officials have traveled to Israel to continue discussions and explore alternative strategies.

