sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Uniform Civil Code | Delhi Polls | Champions Trophy | Tariff vs Tariff | Trump-Modi Meet | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: China Counters Trump, Imposes 15% Tariff On Coal, Gas Imports From U.S
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST

VIDEO: China Counters Trump, Imposes 15% Tariff On Coal, Gas Imports From U.S

China has retaliated against the United States' latest tariff hike by imposing counter-duties on multiple American products and launching an investigation into tech giant Google, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Days after Washington imposed a 10% import duty on Chinese goods, Beijing announced a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share