VIDEO: China Counters Trump, Imposes 15% Tariff On Coal, Gas Imports From U.S

China has retaliated against the United States' latest tariff hike by imposing counter-duties on multiple American products and launching an investigation into tech giant Google, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Days after Washington imposed a 10% import duty on Chinese goods, Beijing announced a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.