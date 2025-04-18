Trump & Meloni Unite: ‘Make the West Great Again’ - Discuss Tariffs, Immigration & Shared Conservative Goals

In a major meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni showcased a strong partnership, focusing on trade, immigration, and shared conservative values. Meloni became the first European leader to meet Trump after he imposed 20% tariffs on EU exports, positioning herself as a key link between Europe and the U.S.

Both leaders expressed alignment on tackling illegal immigration, pushing back against “woke” culture, and strengthening Western values. Meloni said her mission is to “make the West great again,” a sentiment Trump enthusiastically supported. He praised Meloni as “fantastic” and confirmed progress on a new U.S.-EU trade deal.