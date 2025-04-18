sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Trump & Meloni Unite: ‘Make the West Great Again’ - Discuss Tariffs, Immigration & Shared Conservative Goals
Published Apr 18, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST

Trump & Meloni Unite: ‘Make the West Great Again’ - Discuss Tariffs, Immigration & Shared Conservative Goals

In a major meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni showcased a strong partnership, focusing on trade, immigration, and shared conservative values. Meloni became the first European leader to meet Trump after he imposed 20% tariffs on EU exports, positioning herself as a key link between Europe and the U.S.

Both leaders expressed alignment on tackling illegal immigration, pushing back against “woke” culture, and strengthening Western values. Meloni said her mission is to “make the West great again,” a sentiment Trump enthusiastically supported. He praised Meloni as “fantastic” and confirmed progress on a new U.S.-EU trade deal.

Follow: Google News Icon