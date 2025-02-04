VIDEO: Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on Canada and Mexico, Sows Uncertainty Over China

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension of his "tariff threats" against Canada and Mexico, signalling a pause in escalating trade tensions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed satisfaction with the initial development, stating, "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for 30 days to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured." He added, "FAIRNESS FOR ALL!" This pause offers a cooling-off period between the US, Mexico, and Canada following a tense few days. However, Trump's tariffs on China are set to take effect on Tuesday, February 4, though he has indicated plans to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.