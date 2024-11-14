Donald Trump’s Picks For Top Roles Put Younger Generation In The Spotlight

US President-elect Donald Trump who is set to return to the White House officially in January 2025, has started picking up his teammates for his administration. To fill the key roles in his upcoming administration, Trump is tapping loyal allies and prominent supporters from his 2024 campaign. The common thread among many of the Trump’s picks for White House job is that they are Millennials. The selection of people for Trump 2.0 administration reflects that Trump is making sure that the torch is being passed down to a younger generation. The top picks for the White House job include, Vivek Ramaswamy is (39), Elise Stefanik (40), JD Vance (40), Matt Gaetz (42) and Tulsi Gabbard (43).