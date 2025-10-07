Trump's First Response After Jaishankar's 'Red Lines' Warning: 'I Had The Power To Impose Tariffs'

US President Donald Trump has once again revived his claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, stating that his tariff power stopped wars. Referring to Operation Sindoor, Trump claimed, “If I didn’t have the power of tariffs, you’d have at least four of the seven wars raging… If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down.” His remarks come despite his spokesperson’s earlier denial of any US involvement in the Kashmir issue. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar quickly countered, stressing on October 6, 2025, that the US must respect India’s ‘red lines’.