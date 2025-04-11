Donald Trump Praises Moscow for Releasing Russian-American Ballerina in Prisoner Exchange

U.S. President Donald Trump applauded Moscow for releasing Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American ballerina convicted of treason, as part of a prisoner swap. Karelina was freed on Thursday and is now returning to the United States. In exchange, the U.S. released a Russian-German individual who had been jailed on smuggling charges. During a Cabinet meeting, Trump expressed his gratitude to Russia for the release, noting that it came after discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also acknowledged UFC CEO and longtime friend Dana White for helping bring attention to the case. Karelina's fiancé, Chris Van Heerden, is a professional boxer.