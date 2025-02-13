VIDEO: President Donald Trump Speaks To Putin, Says, 'Want To Stop Deaths Taking Place In War'

America and Ukraine come together to push Russia to peace as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy appears hopeful after his talks with US President Trump on Thursday. Trump shared details of his phone conversation with Russian President Putin earlier that day. Zelenskyy confirmed having a long and detailed discussion with Trump, and he called Trump's efforts ‘genuine’ to bring peace to the region, which has been destabilised by Russia's actions.' Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited US President Donald Trump to visit Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the invitation was extended during the phone conversation between the two leaders, held earlier today.