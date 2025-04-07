Trump Sticks to Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Medicine’ as Global Markets Crash

President Donald Trump has said he won’t take back the import tariffs he’s put on many countries, unless they fix their trade deals with the U.S. His decision comes as stock markets around the world are falling sharply, raising fears of a global recession.

Speaking on Air Force One, Trump said he doesn’t want markets to drop, but he’s also not too worried about it. He compared the tariffs to "medicine" — something tough but needed to fix the problem.

Trump's team had earlier tried to calm markets by saying over 50 countries want to talk about removing the tariffs.

Back in India, the stock market followed the global trend. The Nifty 50 index fell 5% at the opening — one of the worst starts since the COVID days — opening at 21,758.40. The Sensex also dropped by 5.29%, opening nearly 4,000 points lower at 71,379.8. Experts say the government needs to bring in reforms quickly to help deal with the global market crash.