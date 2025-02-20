VIDEO: Trying To Get Someone Else Elected: Donald Trump Reacts To $21 Million Fund To India | USAID

Donald Trump intensified his criticism of the now-canceled $21 million voter turnout initiative in India the day after defending the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his administration's cost-cutting team. He implied that the money might have been used to influence the election in favor of a specific candidate. "What does it cost us $21 million to increase Indian voting turnout? 21 million, whoa. Trump remarked, "I suppose they were attempting to elect someone else."