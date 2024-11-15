Donald Trump Vows To End Russia-Ukrain War Says, 'My Focus Is To Restore Peace In West Asia'

US President-elect Donald Trump has said his administration will focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as he lamented the killing of people in the conflict. He also said his administration will also work on bringing peace to West Asia. “We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop,” Trump said during a gala for the America First Policy Institute held at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday. This was his first major speech and public appearance after his stunning electoral victory in the November 5 presidential elections.