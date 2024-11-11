Days After Trump & Zelenskyy Talks, Donald Trump Dials Putin, Advises to End War in Ukraine

The United States President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed ending the war in Ukraine amongst many other important topics, a report by the Washington Post said. "The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss 'the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” one of the people said,” the exclusive report said. "During the call, which Trump took from his resort in Florida, he advised the Russian president not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe, said a person familiar with the call, who, like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," it added.