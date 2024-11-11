sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
News / Videos / Global News / Days After Trump & Zelenskyy Talks, Donald Trump Dials Putin, Advises to End War in Ukraine
Published Nov 11, 2024 at 1:45 PM IST

Days After Trump & Zelenskyy Talks, Donald Trump Dials Putin, Advises to End War in Ukraine

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share