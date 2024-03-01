As a massive wildfire continued to scorch over 1000 acres of Texas Panhandle, Rescue teams have been instructed to give their all to protect people and communities by the White House. Addressing a presser, President Biden detailed the response to the deadly wildfire. Notably, the wildfire spreading across Texas Panhandle has become the second-largest in US’ history. As per Authorities, the Smokehouse Creek fire grew on Feb 29 to nearly 1,700 square miles of scorched rural ranchlands and destroyed homes. The fire has merged with another blaze and is 3% contained. Authorities have not yet said what ignited the blaze. The fire has burned since Feb 26, and expanded in size with ferocious speed. The fire has torn through dozens of homes. Officials have cautioned that the full the extent of the damage remains unknown. At least one person has died.