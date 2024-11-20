Ukraine Uses First American Long-Range Ballistic Missiles In Russia | Ukraine Russia War

Ukraine has fired US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles at targets within Russian territory, striking the Bryansk region. The attack coincided with the 1000th day of the war and followed President Biden's approval to use these weapons for strikes inside Russia. ATACMS missiles are short-range ballistic weapons capable of hitting targets up to 190 miles away. Armed with a warhead containing 375 pounds of explosives, they are launched using HIMARS mobile systems provided by the United States. Often referred to as “long-range missiles,” their deployment signals a new phase in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.